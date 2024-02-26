Twitter
ISC Chemistry exam postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'; check details

Google to showcase 6 Android experiences at MWC 2024

NBCC explores options in NCR, Mumbai after completion of 16000 Amrapali flats in Greater Noida

India-US to engage in homeland security talks on February 28; counter terrorism among key agenda

This 'outsider' actress gave 1000 auditions, was rejected over skin colour, gave Rs 800-crore hit, now in Hollywood film

Google to showcase 6 Android experiences at MWC 2024

Circle to Search is available now on select Android premium phones, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Feb 26, 2024, 02:45 PM IST

Google on Monday said that it will be showcasing six Android experiences at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Spain.

“At MWC Barcelona, we’re sharing how our latest AI technologies and multi-device experiences can help you get more done across the Android ecosystem,” Google said.

Circle to Search: Only on Android, Circle to Search lets you instantly search anywhere on your phone without switching apps.

In the Circle to Search exhibit at MWC, the company said “explore what you can circle, highlight, scribble or tap — like interesting landmarks, dishes you want to try and more.”

Circle to Search is available now on select Android premium phones, including the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

Best Take on Pixel 8 and 8 Pro: Best Take is an AI-powered feature in Google Photos on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro that helps you nail a group photo.

“Try it out with your own group at MWC — just take a few photos and Best Take will capture everyone’s best expression in one shot,” Google said.

Pixel Fold’s Dual Screen interpreter mode: This mode displays live translations to help break down language barriers.

At MWC, users will see that the Fold’s unique design displays translations on both screens (one on each side), so they can have a natural, uninterrupted conversation — which is especially helpful when they’re travelling.

New Android Auto features: Users can experience the new messaging features on Android Auto through the BMW i5 M60 at MWC. Using AI, Android Auto automatically summarizes long texts (even group chats) and suggests relevant replies so you can keep in touch without compromising safety on the road.

While you’re behind the wheel, explore the latest apps on Android Auto, including productivity apps like Zoom, smart home apps and more, the tech giant mentioned.

Tune into a discussion on AI: On February 26, Google DeepMind CEO and Co-Founder Demis Hassabis will join renowned tech journalist Steven Levy for a fireside chat called “A new era of intelligence”.

As per the company, they will be discussing the ways AI is poised to transform the world — from tackling major scientific problems like energy, climate change and drug discovery, to transforming the way people create, communicate and do business.

McLaren’s F1 racing team using Google technology: In its demo space, Google will be showcasing how the McLaren Formula 1 team uses Android devices to take their performance to the next level.

Users will get to see how McLaren uses Android-powered Samsung devices — including Galaxy smartphones, watches and tablets — across its race weekend operations.

From Chrome browser to Android, the tech giant mentioned that McLaren’s F1 racing team relies on Google’s technology in the McLaren Technology Centre and at the track to improve collaboration and better analyse track data.

(With inputs from IANS)

