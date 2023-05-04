Search icon
Google now showing blue tick next to email address in Gmail to verify senders

Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 04, 2023, 03:18 PM IST

Google (Image: IANS)

In 2021, Google introduced Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Gmail, a feature that requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails. Building upon that feature, users will now see a checkmark icon for senders that have adopted BIMI. This will help users identify messages from legitimate senders versus impersonators. The admins and end users will be impacted with this feature.

Strong email authentication helps users and email security systems identify and stop spam, and also enables senders to leverage their brand trust. This increases confidence in email sources and gives readers an immersive experience, creating a better email ecosystem for everyone. 

It will be enabled by the admin and to take advantage of BIMI for your outgoing emails to Gmail and other platforms, ensure that your organization has adopted DMARC, and that you have validated your logo with a VMC, issued by a Certification Authority such as Entrust or DigiCert. 

The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.  It is available to users with personal Google Accounts.

