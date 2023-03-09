Google I/O 2023 date revealed: Google Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold expected

Google I/O 2023

Google I/O 2023 date has been announced by the tech giant and this year the annual event will take place on May 10 at Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View in front of a live audience. The event will also be livestreamed for viewers across the globe and just like previous Google I/O events, the tech giant will be making a range of announcements at the event. Although the company has not officially revealed what it is holding for the fans this year, it is highly likely that the company will officially unveil the Android 14 operating system.

Apart from this, Google Pixel fold will reportedly make its debut along with the much awaited Pixel Tablet and Google Pixel 7a at the Google I/O 2023. If reports are to be believed, the Google Pixel fold may be priced at $1,799 and it is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black). If sources are to be believed, the Google Pixel Fold will feature the "usual Pixel-esque performance" and the Pixel flagship camera. It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, "one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen".

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and "there are two speakers--one on the top side, one on the bottom".

The company may also launch the Google Pixel 7a at the annual event. As per previous reports, the Google Pixel 7a will have almost identical design as its predecessor Google Pixel 6a with a vertical camera module and punchole camera at the front. The video also shows that the smartphone will get a display with up to 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Google Pixel 7a is believed to be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset that will be paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run Android 13 out of the box. The smartphone will likely get support for 5W wireless charging as well.