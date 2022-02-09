Garena Free Fire Brassy Core Kord: New Free Fire skin available now

Garena Free Fire players all around the nation are as of now enjoying Squad Beatz mega event. Alongside great events, gamers are getting rewarded almost on a daily basis. The developers of Garena have included a gun skin named Kord Brassy Core Gun into its catalogue of various skins.

After successfully completing the Kill challenge, players can gain access to the skin until February 13.

Garena, just even as game developers have the tendency to come up with new features and items to keep their players interested at all times. The skin in question here can be found in the Play to Win event.

The event is expected to begin on February 12, 2022 and February 12, 2022. The players should complete a mission before getting rewarded in any way. Apart from the main rewards, the players will get extra rewards on the Squad Beatz peak day event. A music video is also being prepared.