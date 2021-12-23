Call of Duty: Mobile December 23 Redeem Codes: How to redeem today's free codes

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem Code December 23, 2021: Call of Duty: Mobile is a free-to-play shooter video game that was released on October 1, 2019. The game has developed by TiMi Studios and Activision has published the game for both Android and iOS platforms.

Call of Duty: Mobile is now a very popular game in India as it offers several in-game items like characters, skins, etc.

Call of Duty Mobile Redeem code December 23, 2021

- BFOBZDUCLOZ6DBT

- QVABZA5RI7ZHQ

- BFQGZEBKCAZ97FP

- BMRMZBZESA

- ARPM3LUJ0JF97

- BFOBZBAVHJGZCSK

- 170TSIINDQ9UZ

- BJUMZBZEWE

- BLILZCZ5UE

- BJUNZBZBUA

- BKHDZBZ7U5

COD Mobile Redeem code New

- BJUCZBZ448

- BJMGZCZRGT

- BJMIZCZ9QD

- BJRLZBZDV8

- BLFUZBZTX

- BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR

- BJMMZCZAQS

- BFOGZKDFDUZ74MJ

Step-by-step process to redeem Call of Duty: Mobile Redeem Codes

Step 1: Visit the Official Redemption website of Call of Duty Mobile @www.callofduty.com/redemption.

Step 2: Enter UID, redeem Code, and Verification code and then, click on the Submit button.

Step 3: You will receive rewards in-game mailbox.

Step 4: Collect those rewards.