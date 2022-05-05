Big WhatsApp update: Reactions coming to all users - Know how to use new feature

File Photo

After two weeks of the first announcement of the new feature, WhatsApp is now rolling out Reactions for all users of the platform. The beginning of the rollout was announced by parent company Meta’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg through his official account on Facebook. The rollout will bring the reactions feature to WhatsApp profiles across the globe.

“Reactions on WhatsApp start rolling out today”. Announced Zuckerberg on his FB page.

“We’re including [hands joined emoji] to help spread thanks and appreciation. More expressions coming soon,” he added.

The popular messaging platform had revealed a number of new features for users back in April. The announcement also introduced the Communities feature for administrators to manage WhatsApp groups in a better way. This feature is still to be rolled out. The number of people supported for voice calls on WhatsApp was also expanded.

The new feature Reactions, being rolled out from today, was also a part of the April announcement. With this feature, users can react to specific messages with ease, without having to type in an emoji reaction in multiple steps.

With Reactions, users will now be able to choose their preferred emoji to react to a message with the single tap on the message. The feature will work on WhatsApp in the same way users enjoy it on other Meta-owned platforms Instagram and Facebook.

How to use the new Reactions feature on your WhatsApp?

Users will need to go the chat in which they want to use the feature

On the specific message, press and hold

Choose your preferred emoji from the six pop-up suggestions

Drag your finger to the specific reaction

Your reaction is sent on the message

