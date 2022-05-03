WhatsApp new feature! Send awesome emoji reactions on status

Send emoji reactions on status

A new feature was recently introduced on the photo sharing platform Instagram, in which users can react with quick emoji. Now WhatsApp is also preparing to bring a similar feature. According to a report, WhatsApp is also working on such a feature, which will allow users to give quick reactions on status updates.

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo said in its blog post that while the company is working on a feature to react with emoji on messages, the app is also developing a feature that allows users to give quick reactions on status.

Read | WhatsApp announces multiple new features: Communities, message reactions, file size upgrade - All you need to know

How will this feature work?

Whenever you see someone else's status, you will be allowed to have an instant reaction with many types of emoji. It will work in the same way as users on Instagram react by pressing emojis like clapping hands, party popper, crying face and fire after seeing someone's story.

At present, users text after seeing someone's status update, but now the experience of users is about to change. WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot in its report, in which 8 new emoji can be seen for the reaction. This will include emojis like Smiling face with heart eyes, Tear face with joy, crying face, folded hands, clapping hands, party popper.

Feature to allow chat on multiple phones from same account

The instant messaging app is working on a feature that will allow users to chat on multiple phones or tablets from the same account.

The screen will prompt you to register the device you will be using as your 'companion' by scanning a code with your main phone.

Please note that currently no code is given to scan. Earlier, WhatsApp could be run only through desktop client or web browser.