Technology

Apple sets big goal to bring robots into every household as...

Apple has a reputation for being innovative, and this time around the company has some fantastic ideas that will assist people in embracing the future and advancing their technological knowledge.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:21 PM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Image Source: X/@theapplehub/Representative Image
Apple has a reputation for being innovative, and this time around the company has some fantastic ideas that will assist people in embracing the future and advancing their technological knowledge. As per the Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple has redirected its attention from the automobile project to the field of personal robotics. According to reports, the engineers of the company are working on two distinct robot projects: a tabletop device with a robotic arm that can move a display, and a mobile robot that can follow users around their homes. The tabletop device can mimic head movements, focus on a specific person in a crowded room during a call, and enhance video call interactions, among other features. The original plan for the mobile robot was to use it as an autonomous videoconferencing tool. Though it is thought unlikely given the difficulties involved, some engineers have even explored creating robots that can perform household tasks like dishwashing.

The company has not yet committed fully to the release of either product, and both projects are still in the early stages of research and development. In particular, the table-top robot project has encountered technical difficulties like balancing the robotic motor on a stand, and executive internal arguments have impeded its advancement. Nevertheless, it seems to have caught the interest of Apple executives.

The idea of Apple moving into the world of personal robotics could be the company's "next big thing," following its success in the smartphone market. However, it remains to be seen whether these projects will come to fruition and whether they will be successful in the market.

