Apple Saket sold iPhone, AirPods and more worth around Rs 2 crore in first 10 days

Apple Saket saw a great footfall since the very first day. As one can easily assume, sources also reveal that the iPhone is the most selling product of the store.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:09 AM IST

Apple Saket

Apple Saket was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook last month as the company’s first retail store in Delhi and second retail store in India. Apple Saket was opened to the public on April 20 after Apple BKC made its debut as India’s first official retail store on April 18. Apple has leased 8,417.83 square feet space on the first floor of Delhi’s Select Citywalk mall for which the company is paying around Rs 40 lakh per month along with some revenue share contribution. In the first 10 days, Apple Saket managed to sell iPhones, AirPods, iPads and more worth around Rs 2 crore, sources familiar with the matter revealed. The store that has been leased by Apple for 10 years was previously occupied by Aditya Birla Group’s fashion brand Pantaloons. Apple Saket saw a great footfall since the very first day. As one can easily assume, sources also reveal that the iPhone is the most selling product of the store.

Apple signed the deal with the mall in July 2022 and the company has given a list of 20 brands that cannot have stores near it. The company’s mentioned in the contract include Amazon, Bose, Devialet, Facebook, Foxconn, Alphabet/Google, Huawei, Intel, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft, Nest, Nokia, Panasonic, Samsung, Sony, Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus. As per the agreement, the rent and revenue share contribution will increase every three years.

Apple Saket features made in India Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads and uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages. The Apple Saket store in Delhi is situated on the first floor of the Select Citywalk. The store number is F-11. The mall is in the popular District Centre, Saket.

Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Holi 2023: From Sholay and Silsila to Raanjhana and Ram Leela, Bollywood's best Holi scenes
Priyanka Chopra drops romantic photos with Nick Jonas from Roman holiday, netizens say 'nazar naa lage'
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander shows off toned beach body in red bikini in Dubai, pics go viral
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
