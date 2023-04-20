Apple Saket officially opens for public as CEO Tim Cook greets long queues of fans: Timings, location and how to reach

Apple Saket

Apple Saket has officially been inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook as the brand’s second official retail store in the country. The opening of Apple Saket comes two days after the grand launch of the Apple BKS in Mumbai. Apple has launched its official stores in India after operating in India for over 25 years. India is believed to be the next China for the Cupertino-based tech giant and it is planning to invest heavily on production in India in the coming years. Ahead of the launch of the Delhi store, Tim Cook also met PM Narendra Modi and discussed Apple’s vision for India. Long queues of Apple and Tim Cook fans were seen in the Saket mall right before the opening. A few were there to experience the international standards of Apple stores while most of them were there just to get a selfie with Tim Cook.

Just like the opening of the Mumbai store, a few Apple fans at the Apple Saket were seen with the company's old devices that have now been discontinued. Apple Saket features made in India Apple iPhones, AirPods, iPads and uniquely designed curved storefront with white oak tables. The store features a dedicated Apple Pickup station which makes it easier for customers to order online and collect their devices in-store at a convenient time. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Saket and Apple’s operations in India run on 100 percent renewable energy and are carbon neutral.

The store has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

Apple Saket: Location

The Apple Saket store in Delhi is situated on the first floor of the Select Citywalkl. The store number is F-11. The mall is in the popular District Centre, Saket.

Apple Saket: How to reach

The Apple Store is located in Select Citywalk Mall, on the first floor within the central atrium. Select Citywalk Mall is located in Saket District Centre, New Delhi. The Mall has basement car parking and the nearest metro station is Malviya Nagar which can be found on the Yellow Line.

Apple Saket: Timings

The Apple Saket store in Select Citywalk Mall will be open for public from 10am to 11pm,