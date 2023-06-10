Apple iPhone users to see new WhatsApp design now

Meta-owned WhatsApp in a recent development is reportedly making strides in enhancing the user experience by introducing a fresh interface for the group setting screen specifically designed for iOS.

As per the information shared by WABetaInfo, individuals who are currently utilising the stable version of WhatsApp downloaded from the App Store can now experiment by accessing the new interface for the group settings screen after completing the installation of the latest update.

Notably, along with this revamped setting screen, WhatsApp is incorporating an intriguing feature known as the "Add Other Participants" option. This addition empowers group administrators to exercise control over who possesses the authority to add new members to their respective groups.

Interestingly, it has been highlighted that users who are currently devoid of this functionality may soon receive it in the forthcoming weeks, thereby ensuring a wider accessibility.

While the new interface for the group settings screen has been made available for iOS users who have updated their WhatsApp application via the App Store, it is also gradually being rolled out for users who are part of the beta version, as indicated by the report.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also actively introducing a fresh attribute termed "Channels" within the application, enabling users to engage in broadcast messaging. This feature serves as a simplified, reliable, and private avenue to receive crucial updates from various individuals and organizations.

Elucidating further, the company has revealed that these Channels will be housed in a dedicated tab called "Updates." This ensures that users can conveniently explore their chosen status and channels, entirely separate from their regular conversations with family, friends, and communities.

By employing this innovative approach, WhatsApp is striving to augment the overall functionality of its platform while catering to the diverse needs and preferences of its extensive user base.

(With inputs from IANS)

