WhatsApp launches Channels: What is it and how the new feature works

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 09:38 AM IST

WhatsApp has launched a new feature called Channels along with that the company has introduced a new tab called Updates - where you’ll find Status and channels you choose to follow - separate from your chats with family, friends, and communities. Here’s everything you need to know about WhatsApp Channels.

Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls. To help you select channels to follow, the company is building a searchable directory where you can find your hobbies, sports teams, updates from local officials, and more. You can also get to a channel from invite links sent in chats, e-mail, or posted online.

As a channel admin, your phone number and profile photo won’t be shown to followers. Likewise, following a channel won’t reveal your phone number to the admin or other followers. Who you decide to follow is your choice and it’s private.

WhatsApp will only store channel history on our servers for up to 30 days and the company will  add ways to make updates disappear even faster from follower’s devices. Admins will also have the option to block screenshots and forwards from their channel.

Lastly, WhatsApp will make it possible for admins to decide who can follow their channel and whether they want their channel to be discoverable in the directory or not. Given the aim of Channels is to reach a wide audience, channels are not end-to-end encrypted by default. Building channels is a big step WhatsApp users have asked to take for years. 

