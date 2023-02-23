Apple iPhone 15 revealed in live images, gets USB-C port and Apple iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic island

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhone 15 images have been leaked online revealing a few key details about the next Apple flagship. The new Apple iPhone 15 live images come almost a week after real-life images of Apple iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C port was leaked online. In images shared by MacRumors, Apple iPhone 15 chassis, display and USB-C port can be clearly seen. The new regulations from the European Union and India have forced Apple to accept the USB-C universal port by 2024. Previously it was believed that Apple will begin the iPhone's transition to USB-C beginning with Apple iPhone 15 Pro models. The standard models in iPhone 14 series were expected to sport the same old lightning port. But the new Apple iPhone 15 image suggests that the company is not only bidding goodbye to its iconic ‘Lightning port’, it is also ditching the old notch by adding Dynamic Island to all iPhone 15 models.

When it comes to design, the Apple iPhone 15 appears to have a similar chassis as the Apple iPhone 14. The Apple iPhone 15 series will also have Dynamic Island on all models and not just the Pro. The rear images of the phone are not available but it is believed that the phones will also have bigger camera lenses with a new 48MP sensor as well. Under the hood, the Apple iPhone 15 is said to be equipped with an A16 chip, Wi-Fi 6, and a Qualcomm X70 modem.

According to older tweets by known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, although all four models of iPhone 15 series will get USB-C charging, only the Pro models will support high-speed transfer. “My latest survey indicates all 2H23 new iPhones will abandon Lightning and change to USB-C, but only two high-end models (15 Pro & 15 Pro Max) will support the wired high-speed transfer, and the two standard ones (15 & 15 15 Plus) still support USB 2.0 same as Lightning. I predict that 15 Pro & 15 Pro Max will support at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3. This spec upgrade means the wired transfer and video output user experience will significantly improve.” he wrote in his tweet.