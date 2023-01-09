Search icon
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: What to expect from next Pro Apple iPhone model

Known analyst Mark Gurman has shared some predictions about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 09, 2023, 11:17 AM IST

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max has been in the news since the launch of Apple iPhone 14 series a few months ago. Along with the Apple iPhone 14 series, Apple also launched the top of the line model of its smartwatch called the Apple Watch Ultra. After the new addition to Apple’s portfolio, rumours around the Apple iPhone 15 Ultra started to pop up and if the reports are to be believed, the top of the line model in the Apple iPhone 15 series will not be the iPhone 15 Pro Max, it will be iPhone 15 Ultra. Talking about the Pro models in the iPhone 15 series, known analyst Mark Gurman has shared some predictions about the Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max.

As per Gurman, Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature USB-C charging ports due to the new EU regulation. Apart from this, he believes that the smartphones will get a titanium frame and faster processor. Gurman’s Power On newsletter also highlights that iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max also ditch physical volume rockers and use haptic buttons as well.

Also read: Apple may not launch the new iPhone SE 4 anytime soon

According to the report by Nikkei, the Apple iPhone 15 Pro models will likely get a `state of the art` image sensor from Sony, for better low-light performance. The report suggets that Sony’s image sensor will double the saturation signal in each pixel when compared to standard sensors, enabling it to capture more light to reduce underexposure and overexposure, reports MacRumors.

