Apple iPhone 14 Pro trolled again by Samsung via large hoardings, have you seen any

Apple iPhone 14 series will be available for pre-bookings in India from September 9 and the deliveries will begin from September 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

Apple iPhone 14 Pro trolled by Samsung

Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max flagship smartphones were launched at the Far Out event on September 7. The new Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will be available for pre-bookings in India and in over 40 countries from today (September 9). Since the launch of the new Apple iPhone 14 series, Samsung is on a roll when it comes to mocking the new smartphones. During the Far Out event, Samsung shared numerous tweets via its official Twitter handle taking a dig at the new Apple iPhone 14’s camera, design and colour options. Following its tradition of trolling Apple after a major event, Samsung has now put out large hoardings to mock Apple iPhone 14 Pro’s camera capabilities.

“Welcome to the party, Apple. We’ve been filming in 8K for 2 years 6 months 4 days 28 minutes and 51 seconds” the billboard reads. The image of the large hoarding has been shared by a Twitter user based out of Tampa, Florida. Apple iPhone 14 Pro lineup features a new 48MP main camera along with a 12MP ultra wide camera that allows you to use Cinematic mode in 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps.

During the Far Out event, Samsung Mobile US’ official handle shared a range of cryptic tweets which appears to be an attack on Apple iPhone 14 series. In a tweet, Samsung wrote “Cool Story Bro” with purple dots emoji. Netizens think that this is Samsung’s way of mocking Apple for bringing out a new purple iPhone 14 model almost a month after Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 launch which also got a new purple colour option.

Samsung also shared a tweet that reads “Let us know it when it folds.” Netizens believe that this is the Korean giant’s way of mocking Apple for not having a foldable Apple iPhone till now. 

Over the years, Samsung has made a tradition of making fun of Apple after the fall event. In the last few years, Samsung has made fun of Apple for the notch, removal of headphone jack, and even when the company decided to stop shipping chargers with the phone. 

