Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus yellow colour option launched at Holi

Photo: Apple

The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus now come in a total of six colours, thanks to Apple's announcement of a new yellow option. Apart from a new colour option, the next iPhone 14 model will be functionally similar to the current generation. The colour seems to be extremely close to the yellow iPhone XR in the product photos.

Expect the new iPhone 14 option to be light on the yellow and have a slightly golden frame if the colour turns out to be the same as the iPhone XR. Pre-orders for the new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus begin on March 10, with the devices themselves hitting store shelves on March 14.

The Apple iPhone 14 debuted in September of 2022, and the Pro and Pro Max variants were the first to have Apple's new Dynamic Island. Third-party applications have been adding support for the status indication given by the device's Dynamic Island as Apple has been releasing updated versions of the iPhone 14 with a variety of additional capabilities, including a satellite connection function that enables you contact emergency services without cellular access.

The iPhone 14 series has a Super XDR OLED display and are covered by Ceramic Shield, which is billed as the strongest mobile screen guard in the market.

The 128GB version of Apple's new iPhone 14, which has a 6.1-inch display, costs Rs 79,999, while the 512GB version costs Rs 119,900. The iPhone 14 Plus, which has a bigger 6.7-inch display, begins at Rs 10,000 more, or Rs 89,000.

At the same time last year, Apple had also revealed alpine green and green colour choices for the iPhone 13 series. The Pro models haven't been updated with the new colours for this year.