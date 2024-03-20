Twitter
Apple iPhone 13 available at just Rs 5499 in Flipkart sale after Rs 47500 off in Flipkart sale, check details

Apple iPhone 13 received a significant price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Apple iPhone 13 is currently available at a massive discount in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 13 has been one of the best selling Apple iPhone models in the world for the past couple of years. It offers almost similar specifications as the Apple iPhone 14 but at a much lower price and if you are planning to buy a new smartphone this summer, this may be the best time as Apple iPhone 13 is available at an unbelievable price in the Flipkart sale. Apple iPhone 13 is currently the cheapest flagship available on Apple official store. Apple iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and currently it is available at a reduced price of Rs 59,900 on Apple Store. However, in the Flipkart sale, you can buy Apple iPhone 13 at a reduced price of Rs 5,499. 

Apple iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 52,999 on Flipkart after Rs 6,901 discount. Apart from this, buyers can get Rs 1000 off on HDFC Bank credit card EMI transactions. Bringing the price of Apple iPhone 13 down to Rs 51,999. In addition to this, buyers can also get up to Rs 46,500 off in exchange for an old smartphone. With all offers and bank discounts, buyers can get the Apple iPhone 13 at just Rs 5,499 from Flipkart sale.

Apple iPhone 13 received a significant price cut after the launch of Apple iPhone 15 series. The smartphone comes with a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. Apple iPhone 13 introduced the diagonal rear camera design which the company is still following.

