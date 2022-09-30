Apple executive sacked over vulgar TikTok comment

Apple

After making a vulgar remark in a trending TikTok video, Apple`s Vice President of procurement Tony Blevins has reportedly been asked to leave the tech giant.

According to AppleInsider, TikTok and Instagram creator Daniel Mac had approached Blevins for his series where he asks expensive car owners about their job.

Mac stopped the executive while he was parking a Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a car that can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The video, published on September 5, shows Blevins answering the question of what he does for a living.

"I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women, but I take weekends and major holidays off," he said.

Blevins also mentioned his "hell of a dental plan", which, presumably, he will be losing.

The video received over 40,000 Instagram likes and 1.3 million TikTok views. Some members of Apple`s operations and procurement departments, which Blevins oversees in his capacity as vice president, discovered the clip.

The employees informed Apple`s human resources division about the TikTok video, and that division immediately launched an investigation.

Additionally, the video was shared with Apple`s staff and some of its significant suppliers.

Jeff Williams, the company's Chief Operating Officer, has been Blevins`s boss for most of the executive`s 22-year stint at the company.

Williams reportedly made the decision that Blevins had to go, and is assuming his duties.