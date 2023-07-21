Headlines

Technology

Apple employee had a chance to protect Google users, skipped it due to competition

Apple did not comment on the report. It's not uncommon for CTF teams and CTF players to find zero-days during such competitions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Apple and Google are the biggest tech giants in the world right now and both the companies are fiercely competitive, that’s why when an employee of iPhone maker discovered a major issue in Google’s app, it wasn’t reported. As per a report by TechCrunch, an Apple employee discovered a zero-day bug in Google Chrome and didn’t report it as part of a competition.

The bug was fixed by Google when it was reported by someone else. The report revealed that the bug was originally found by an Apple employee who was participating in a Capture The Flag (CTF) hacking competition in March.

However, the Apple employee did not report the zero-day bug, meaning Google wasn’t aware of the bug and no patch had been issued yet.

“This issue was reported by sisu from CTF team HXP and discovered by a member of Apple Security Engineering and Architecture (SEAR) during HXP CTF 2022,” the Google employee wrote in the official Bugs blog.

A Google spokesperson said that their understanding is public in the bug.

“We recommend reaching out to Apple for any further details,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

Apple did not comment on the report. It’s not uncommon for CTF teams and CTF players to find zero-days during such competitions.

This bug was apparently discovered during the course of an independent CTF.

Neither Chrome, Google, or the ANGLE team was made aware of this issue via other sources at or prior to it being disclosed. (with inputs from IANS)

