Apple AirPods may get cheaper in India, Foxconn planning local production of earbuds

Apple AirPods are the most recognisable TWS earbuds across the globe. The premium earbuds from Apple are quite popular in the Indian market and the demand for the AirPods in the country may soon see a huge hike. Apple AirPods may get cheaper in India as the company has reportedly requested to start the production of its TWS earbuds in India. According to a report by Reuters, key Apple supplier Foxconn has secured an order to make AirPods for the first time and it plans to build a plant in India to start the production of Apple AirPods.

Foxconn is one of the biggest Apple suppliers and the move to support AirPods production in India is believed to be another step from Cupertino based tech giant to diversify production away from China. As per the report's sources, Foxconn is planning to invest more than $200 million in a new Apple AirPods assembly plant. The plant will be set up in the southern Indian state of Telangana.

It is believed that the company will initiate construction of the AirPods facility later this year and it will likely begin production by the end of 2024. As of now it is unclear which AirPods models will be produced at the new Foxconn plant but if reports are to be believed, the AirPods will feature a USB-C charging port.

Apart from the new AirPods facility, Foxconn is reportedly planning to boost its investment in manufacturing of smartphones, EVs, and semiconductors.