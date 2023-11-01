Headlines

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best offers on power banks

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

Tejas vs 12th Fail box office collection day 5: Kangana film sees steep decline, Vikrant-starrer maintains strong grip

Man rides mini pink Bullet on Delhi street, viral video shows people’s reaction

Thangalaan teaser: Vikram rips cobra with bare hands, fights for tribals in blood-soaked war saga; know its KGF connect

7 countries with longest work weeks

7 benefits of eating sattvic food

7 benefits of coconut oil in winters

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check out the best deals on hair dryers

In this festive season Amazon has brought you a perfect range of hair dryers with exciting offers. Explore the deal now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 01, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

A good hair dryer can be a game changer to your hair routine. With a reliable hair dryer you can achieve salon-worthy results right at home. Not only it will save a lot of time by drying your hair quickly in the morning but also it will give a smooth, shiny and frizz-free hair. Unlock the incredible offers on top hair dryers only on Amazon Great Indian sale. 

 

 

Philips Essential Care Hair Dryer At Rs 1,100

  • It provides a gentle drying experience with 1200W power, resulting in beautiful and stunning hair
  • This hair dryer is designed with three flexible pre-selected drying settings to cater to different needs ,whether you want a gentle drying experience or a more powerful airflow, this hair dryer has got you covered. 
  • It features a Thermo Protect temperature setting, ensuring that your hair is protected from excessive heat while still achieving the desired results. 

Buy Now on Amazon

Vega Hair Dryer for Women With Cool Shot Button At Rs 1,199

 

  • This hair dryer is equipped with a powerful 2100W motor, giving you instant hair drying and salon-like blow drying
  •  With 2 speed options and 3 heat settings, you have full control over your styling preferences
  • It includes a detachable nozzle that provides a concentrated airflow for exquisite and fashionable drying and styling
  • The nozzle helps you achieve precise and controlled results, making it easier to create your desired hairstyles. 

Buy Now on Amazon

realme Hair Dryer 1400Watts with Ionic Technology At Rs 1,299

 

  • It is equipped with a powerful 1400W motor that drives a high-speed fan, ensuring quick drying of your hair
  • This hair dryer is designed to improve hair health by generating a whopping 20 million negative ions per cubic metre
  • These ions work wonders by effectively closing the hair cuticles, reducing static frizz, and moisturising the scalp. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

AGARO HD-1214 Premium Hair Dryer At Rs 995

  • This hair dryer is equipped with a honeycomb air inlet, which allows for better airflow during the drying process
  • This hair dryer is not only lightweight and compact, but it's also super stylish with a foldable handle
  • It comes with a concentrator nozzle that allows you to focus the airflow for precise styling touch-ups, whether you want to create sleek, straight hair or add volume and bounce, this nozzle will help you achieve your desired look with ease. 

Buy Now on Amazon

 

 

 

 

