Akash Ambani led Jio offering free data with affordable plans: Unlimited calls, 5G data, JioCinema at just Rs…

Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is offering extra data benefits with some of its prepaid plans. Reliance Jio is offering 6GB of extra data at no additional cost with the Rs 399 plan.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated: Jan 11, 2024, 10:43 AM IST

Akash Ambani and Mukesh Ambani
Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is one of the biggest telecom operators in the country and it has launched several affordable plans for the masses in the past several years. It has revolutionised the way Indians use the internet with the launch of several affordable plans to cater the needs of the Indian consumers. As internet consumption in India is touching new heights, Akash Ambani led Reliance Jio is offering extra data benefits with some of its prepaid plans. Reliance Jio is offering 6GB of extra data at no additional cost with the Rs 399 plan. It is worth noting that if you separately buy a plan with 6GB data, it will cost Rs 61. For those who are unaware, the Rs 399 plan has a validity of 28 days and it includes unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and 3GB of daily data. It also offers perks like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and unlimited 5G data.

Apart from this, Jio is also offering 2GB of extra data at no additional cost with the Rs 219 plan. The validity of this plan is 14 days, and it encompasses the same benefits as the Rs 399 plan, such as access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and unlimited 5G data.

Akash Ambani is gearing up to launch superfast satellite broadband service like Elon Musk’s Starlink. The Ambani-owned satellite-based giga fiber service called JioSpaceFiber aims to provide high speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within the country. Although the company has not officially revealed any update on the launch of the new service yet, a report by Economic Times revealed that Jio will soon receive landing rights and market access authorisations this month from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe).

