Headlines

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

'This is what Arvind Kejriwal has given to Delhi,' says BJP's Manoj Tiwari as city's AQI worsens

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

Diwali 2023: 5 must-visit Indian cities to experience the festival of lights

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

Meet son of Mukesh Ambani’s first boss, gets more salary than India’s richest man, Rohit Sharma is his…

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Relax in style! Get flat 71% off on bean bags

Oldest countries in the world

7 drinks to help improve blood circulation naturally

10 Rapidly expanding sectors other than IT  

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

SHOCKING! bike-borne men molest and strip student inside BHU campus, big protest erupts!

Bigg Boss 17: Love blooms inside the house as Abhishek asked For a kiss from Khanzadi

MiG-21 Jets phased out, why India is discontinuing its longest-serving fighter jet?

Khushalii Kumar learnt deep sea diving, braved freezing temperatures to prep for her challenging role in Starfish

Who is Fauzia Adeel Butt? Mystery woman posing with celebs at SRK's birthday bash; internet is calling her 'female Orry'

'Every bit of validation means the world to me': Director Shiv Rawail on positive response to The Railway Men teaser

HomeTechnology

Technology

AI most ‘destructive force’ in history, may take away all jobs: Musk tells Sunak

AI will be smarter than the smartest human, said Musk.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 03:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Deadly robots that can climb trees, AI that may render all jobs obsolete and a work-less future are a near possibility for humanity, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has told UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

There will come a time where no job is needed as AI will be the “most disruptive force in history”, he told Sunak in a wide-ranging conversation here late on Thursday, reports the BBC

AI will be smarter than the smartest human, said Musk.

“We are seeing the most destructive force in history here. You can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction but AI will do everything,” he added.

“It’s both good and bad — one of the challenges in the future will be how do we find meaning in life,” the X owner added.

He said that there is a safety concern, especially with humanoid robots.

“At least a car can’t chase you into a building or up a tree,” he told the audience.

Sunak replied: “You’re not selling this.”

The UK Prime Minister had an “in conversation” event with the billionaire after the successful AI safety summit attended by more than 100 world leaders.

Throughout the wide-ranging and chummy discussion, Musk held court as the Prime Minister asked most of the questions.

The event was held in a lavish hall in central London’s Lancaster House.

There was also agreement on the possibilities AI presents for youth learning, with Musk saying it could be “the best and most patient tutor”.

As concerns grow about the disruption that AI might bring, India, along with 27 other countries, including the US and the UK, and the European Union, have signed a declaration pledging to work on the assessment of risks linked with AI at the first-ever ‘AI Safety Summit’ hosted by Sunak.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA TV Show: Analysis of the four fronts of Israel-Hamas war

Rainbow Rishta trailer: Six queer people share their fears, try to find love in endearing docuseries, release date out

Meet IRS, IAS Nandini KR, secured AIR 1 on fourth attempt, battled dengue; know her UPSC success story

Delhi NCR chokes as Anand Vihar records 999 AQI; ‘hazardous’ haze engulfs Noida, Haryana, Punjab

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Get best deals on security cameras

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE