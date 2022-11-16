123456, pass@123 among top 10 most popular passwords used in India

The 2022 edition of NordPass's yearly list of the most popular passwords is now released. The list contains easily hackable passwords. The most often used passwords are built using numbers and letters in their original sequence. The majority of the top ten passwords used in India are made up of numbers between 1 and 10.

According to the NordPass study, consumers continue to use insecure passwords to secure their accounts. Despite increased knowledge of cybersecurity, many still use passwords that are simple to crack.

The most widely used password in India in 2022 is 'password.' The paper also states that it is hackable in less than a second. In a similar vein, the second most popular password in India is '123456,' which is similarly easily cracked. The paper further states that "The study reveals that passwords such as 123456, password, and 123456789, are as popular among high-ranking executives as they are among ordinary internet users."

Also read: https://www.dnaindia.com/gadgets/report-microsoft-surface-pro-9-surface-laptop-5-launched-in-india-price-starts-at-rs-105-lakh-3002700

The UK and France were among the nations most adversely impacted by data breaches, according to the survey. According to research, the UK had 600 million compromised credentials, compared to over 200 million in France. According to research, many senior company leaders favour using their names as passwords. The names Tiffany (100,534), Charlie (33,699), Michael (10647), and Jordan are among the most used names as passwords (10,472). The most widely used passwords in India with a name theme are anmol123, sahilji1, and kapil*1234.

The top ten passwords used in India:

bigbasket, 123456789, pass@123, 1234567890, password, anmol123, abcd1234, 123456, 12345678 and googledummy.