Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

10 tips, hacks, hidden Apple iPhone features everyone should know

Today, we will tell you about some lesser-known tips, hacks, and hidden iPhone features that will make sure that you make the most of your purchase.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:20 PM IST

10 tips, hacks, hidden Apple iPhone features everyone should know
File Photo

Consumer shells out a ton of money when they go and buy an iPhone so it is only fair that you make the most of it and enjoy all the amazing features that iOS and Apple offer on their devices. Today, we will tell you about some lesser-known tips, hacks, and hidden iPhone features that will make sure that you make the most of your purchase. 

Use Back Tap for extra iPhone controls 

Enable Back Tap on your iPhone and you can assign different functions with the help of double or triple finger tap. Back Tap can be found within the Accessibility menu. 

iPhone's camera can be turned into a document scanner 

For this, open the app you want to scan text into. Now, tap and hold for a few seconds then release your finger. You will now see the option of "Scan Text" appear. 

READ | Apple iPhone users under high risk, India government issues warning

Enable Face ID when wearing a mask 

Go to settings and turn on the switch to use Face ID with a mask. Scan your face wearing a mask so that Apple saves it and now you can unlock your phone even while wearing a mask. 

Cast Harry Potter spells using Siri 

If you are a Harry Potter fan, you will love this feature. Here are some spells you can use to activate Siri and cast a Harry Potter spell. 

Hey Siri, Lumos - this will turn on the iPhone's torch 
Hey Siri, Nox - this will turn the iPhone torch off 
Hey Siri, Accio Spotify - this will open the Spotify app. 

More such spells can be custom-made using Shortcuts. 

READ | Apple iPhone apps to get expensive but Indian users do not have to worry

Hide sensitive or unwanted apps using the App library 

Press and hold the app you want to hide. From the options, select 'Remove App' A second option will now come, here, choose ' Remove from Home Screen'. 

Access the iPhone's hidden trackpad

Press and hold the space bar on your iPhone's space key to turn the keyboard into a trackpad.

Rearrange multiple apps at once by holding them on and then shifting them as per convenience 

Use your flashlight for notifications so that you are reminded of important ones

Use the Spotlight feature on your iPhone to search anything - anytime, anywhere 

Drag and drop files and photos between apps 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Basant Panchami 2023: Check these Bollywood celebrity-inspired outfit ideas for Saraswati Puja
Christmas 2022: Trendy, fashionable, budget-friendly gifts to make you perfect Santa Claus for your loved ones
Ganga Vilas Cruise begins tomorrow: See inside of luxury ship with tickets worth Rs 12.59 per person
Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif first anniversary: A look at VicKat's romantic photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Recruitment Exam 2022 result out at sbi.co.in: See steps to download here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.