10 tips, hacks, hidden Apple iPhone features everyone should know

Consumer shells out a ton of money when they go and buy an iPhone so it is only fair that you make the most of it and enjoy all the amazing features that iOS and Apple offer on their devices. Today, we will tell you about some lesser-known tips, hacks, and hidden iPhone features that will make sure that you make the most of your purchase.

Use Back Tap for extra iPhone controls

Enable Back Tap on your iPhone and you can assign different functions with the help of double or triple finger tap. Back Tap can be found within the Accessibility menu.

iPhone's camera can be turned into a document scanner

For this, open the app you want to scan text into. Now, tap and hold for a few seconds then release your finger. You will now see the option of "Scan Text" appear.

Enable Face ID when wearing a mask

Go to settings and turn on the switch to use Face ID with a mask. Scan your face wearing a mask so that Apple saves it and now you can unlock your phone even while wearing a mask.

Cast Harry Potter spells using Siri

If you are a Harry Potter fan, you will love this feature. Here are some spells you can use to activate Siri and cast a Harry Potter spell.

Hey Siri, Lumos - this will turn on the iPhone's torch

Hey Siri, Nox - this will turn the iPhone torch off

Hey Siri, Accio Spotify - this will open the Spotify app.

More such spells can be custom-made using Shortcuts.

Hide sensitive or unwanted apps using the App library

Press and hold the app you want to hide. From the options, select 'Remove App' A second option will now come, here, choose ' Remove from Home Screen'.

Access the iPhone's hidden trackpad

Press and hold the space bar on your iPhone's space key to turn the keyboard into a trackpad.

Rearrange multiple apps at once by holding them on and then shifting them as per convenience

Use your flashlight for notifications so that you are reminded of important ones

Use the Spotlight feature on your iPhone to search anything - anytime, anywhere

Drag and drop files and photos between apps