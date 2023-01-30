Search icon
Apple iPhone apps to get expensive but Indian users do not have to worry

It is worth noting that Apple has also decreased the price in some regions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Apple (Image: Reuters)

Apple iPhone apps will soon get expensive as the tech giant will increase prices of applications soon. Apple has announced that it will increase prices of applications and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the Apple App Store. Although the company is increasing the price of apps from 13 February, Indian users will not have to worry as Apple is only increasing the price of apps in a few countries including UK, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway and South Africa.

"Periodically, we update prices on the App Store in certain regions based on changes in taxes and foreign exchange rates," the tech giant said in a blogpost.

"This is done using publicly available exchange rate information from financial data providers to help ensure prices for apps and in-app purchases stay equalized across all storefronts," it added.

It is worth noting that the company has also decreased the price in some regions. Price of Apple apps will decrease in Uzbekistan to reflect a reduction of the value-added tax rate from 15 per cent to 12 per cent.

The iPhone maker also announced that the prices in the App Store won’t change in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore and Zimbabwe, but the proceeds will be updated to reflect the tax adjustments.

Furthermore, by the end of this month, local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan will see an increase in proceeds.

"And as previously announced, in spring 2023, upgraded pricing capabilities for apps and in-app purchases will provide you 700 additional price points and more flexibility to set prices per storefront, so you can manage foreign exchange rate changes independent of globally equalised prices," the tech giant said. (with inputs from IANS)

