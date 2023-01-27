Apple iPhone users under high risk, India government issues warning

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones are known for their durability and the security features. The Cupertino based tech giant rolls out security updates for its devices from time to time. Although Apple recommends users to run the latest builds of iOS on their iPhones to have a more secure and features rich OS, older iPhone models are unable to install the latest updates due to hardware limitations. A few users also opt to run the older version of iOS for ease of use but it's worth noting that older iOS versions are easier to exploit. One such vulnerability has been spotted in the Apple iOS and the Indian government has issued a warning for iPhone users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that a vulnerability has been reported in iOS which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted device. The vulnerability will affect Apple iOS version prior to 12.5.7 for iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation).

According to CERT-In, this vulnerability exists in Apple IOS due to a type confusion flaw in the WebKit component. An attacker could exploit this vulnerability by enticing the victim to visit a malicious crafted website. Successful exploitation of this vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code on the targeted system. The vulnerability is being actively exploited against versions of iOS released before iOS 15.1.

To avoid any swindling, you should install the latest iOS 12.5.7 patch that was launched by Apple earlier this week.