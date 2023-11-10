World Cup 2023: This star England player may retire after match against Pakistan, it's not Stokes, Moeen Ali

England will play their final match in World Cup 2023 against Pakistan tomorrow (11 November) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Apart from England pacer David Willey announcing his retirement from international cricket recently, another star English player might consider retiring after World Cup 2023 ends.

Dawid Malan, who has been one of the leading scorers in this World Cup edition, has also hinted that tomorrow’s match against Pakistan could be his last game.

He says, “I am in a unique position being the second-oldest member of this team.”

“I don’t know what the future holds. For me, tomorrow’s cricket match could mark the end of my time playing for England or the beginning of a new journey. Only time will tell,” says Malan to reporters at Eden Gardens as per the report of Crictoday.

The winner of the 2019 ODI World Cup, England has surely had a disappointing run in this edition of World Cup 2023. Starting off as favourites, the defending champions recorded one of their biggest upsets this edition and have become the third team in the list to have experienced most World Cup defeats (39).

While England is out of the race of semi-finals, Pakistan still have one last shot to reach the semi-final berth. However, after New Zealand’s impressive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka yesterday in Bengaluru, Pakistan's chances of qualifying in semis seems almost impossible. Babar Azam-led side would like to bat first in tomorrow’s clash and need to win by a margin of at least 287 runs.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.