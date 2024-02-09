Twitter
Crakk trailer: Vidyut Jammwal fights Arjun Rampal for his brother, 'Hollywood-level' stunts impress viewers

'UPA put family first during 2008 global financial crisis, sent economy nosediving', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Bhakshak review: Bhumi Pednekar, Aditya Srivastava's memorable performances barely salvage this imperfect tale of abuse

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo left awestruck as Undertaker makes grand entrance before friendly match

Unlikely friendship: Viral video captures adorable interaction between puppy and king cobra

Sports

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo left awestruck as Undertaker makes grand entrance before friendly match

The Undertaker made his way towards the ground with his trademark entrance as the lights in the Kingdom Arena went off while a giant moon was projected on the screen.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Feb 09, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo, along with others, was left in amazement as WWE Superstar The Undertaker, also known as Mark William Calaway, made a special appearance during the Riyadh Season Cup final against Al-Hilal on Thursday. The Undertaker's iconic entrance was accompanied by dimming lights in the Kingdom Arena, a colossal moon projection on the screen, and laser lights illuminating the stadium. Calaway walked through the stage and presented the trophy to the fans in attendance.

During the trophy presentation, Ronaldo wore a smile and engaged in light-hearted banter with his teammates while The Undertaker lifted the trophy. Despite Ronaldo's return from injury, his team suffered a 0-2 defeat to rivals Al-Hilal.

Turning back to the match details, Ronaldo, who celebrated his 39th birthday earlier in the week, marked his first appearance since recovering from an injury. However, Al-Hilal secured a 2-0 victory with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Salem Al-Dawasari in the first half.

Reflecting on Ronaldo's outstanding 2023, he concluded the year as the world's leading goal-scorer, tallying 54 goals for both his national team and current club, Al Nassr. Additionally, Ronaldo holds the record for the most international goals, boasting 128 for Portugal since his debut in 2003. He clinched a UEFA Nations League and EURO Cup with his national team.

In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo has featured in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club, scoring 20 goals and providing nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr.

