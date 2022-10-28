Wakanda Forever: Neeraj Chopra stars in epic crossover for latest Marvel flick, check teaser

Source: Neeraj Chopra (Twitter)

Marvel Studios have collaborated with Tokyo Olympic 2022 Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as part of their promotion drill for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the sequel to the renowned Black Panther franchise.

The movie which is scheduled to hit theatres on November 11 later next month will take forward the storyline of Wakanda after the sad demise of their King T'Challa.

To further add to the anticipation of fans, Marvel India have collaborated with Neeraj who stars in the latest teaser for the sequel of Black Panther.

READ| Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: Letitia Wright carries T'Challa aka Chadwick Boseman's legacy forward

Chopra himself dropped the latest teaser on his Twitter handle, with the 46-second clip showing the 24-year-old all decked in black attire as he practices throwing his Javelin.

The clip starts with an epic background track showing Neeraj releasing his Javelin and it later cuts into separate small clips from the movie Wakanda Forever.

Fans would be thrilled to watch the epic crossover of Neeraj Chopra and one MCU, one of the most famed production houses in the world.

READ| Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: First look of Tenoch Huerta as the wicked villain Namor unveiled

"Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi. Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye. November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever @Marvel_India," wrote Chopra on Twitter while sharing the teaser with his followers.

Watch the teaser here:

Khel ho ya jung, jitega wohi jiska nishana kabhi chukey nahi.



Kabhi desh ke liye.. kabhi khud ke liye.. iss baar javelin utha raha hu Black Panther ke liye.



November 11. Don’t miss the action. #WakandaForever@Marvel_India pic.twitter.com/4SJ3BuyuEm — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) October 28, 2022

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is set to be an emotional tribute to late actor Chadwick Boseman, and fans have received the trailer of the film very well, calling it the 'best' Marvel movie since Endgame.