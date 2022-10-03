Search icon
Black Panther Wakanda Forever trailer: Letitia Wright carries T'Challa aka Chadwick Boseman's legacy forward

Black Panther 2 will carry forward the struggle of Wakandians after the demise of their king, played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

Black Panther 2

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer: The sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Black Panther Wakanda Forever is all set to take forward the legacy of King T'Challa played by late actor Chadwick Boseman ahead, and the makers dropped a new trailer of the film. 

Directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ventures back to the kingdom of Wakanda where a new threat emerges. The brand-new trailer and poster of the action-packed feature film traverse the hidden undersea nation called Talokan. 
  
In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, king of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. 

Check out the trailer

Earlier in July, the makers dropped the first trailer of the film. The Comic-Con crowd was taken to Wakanda on Saturday by Marvel after an emotional first look at the upcoming sequel to Black Panther was released. According to Variety, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is filmmaker Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars. He wrote a sequel for Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer.

So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honouring Boseman`s legacy. The trailer, which was strung together with a lyrical motif of `We gonna be alright` from Kendrick Lamar`s `Alright`, showed Angela Bassett`s Ramonda as Queen of Wakanda. There's a war with another tribe and armed forces as antagonists. Houses are on fire. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will release in cinemas on November 11, 2022, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

