Batter unwittingly collides with football goal post while taking a run during local cricket game, video goes viral

Sports have once again gained popularity in people's lives, as they provide not only a perfect leisure activity but also an excellent way to stay fit. While there are several popular sports that people enjoy playing regularly, cricket stands out as a favorite among all age groups. The game's popularity speaks for itself, and it has a unique way of entertaining people. A recent video of cricket has gone viral on social media, further highlighting the sport's appeal.

A video circulating on social media depicts a group of young individuals enjoying a game of cricket. What makes this particular game unique is that it is being played on a football ground, showcasing the versatility of cricket and its ability to be played in any location.

However, what started as a typical game took a comical turn when the batter, with his eyes fixed on the ball, accidentally collided with a football goal post while running for a single. The player immediately sat down, and while his teammates rushed to check on him, one of the fielders couldn't contain his laughter.

Watch:

In regards to the current state of world cricket, India is preparing to face off against West Indies in their upcoming tour, which will consist of two Test matches, three ODIs, and a five-match T20I series. This highly anticipated event is set to commence on the 12th of the month. Meanwhile, England and Australia are gearing up for the second Test of the Ashes, scheduled for June 28th. The first Test concluded with the Aussies securing a two-wicket victory.

