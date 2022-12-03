Search icon
USA vs Netherlands Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy football tips for USA vs NED FIFA World Cup 2022, Match 49

As round of 16 kicks off from today, here's a look at dream11 prediction for USA vs Netherlands at the FIFAWorld Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Netherlands will face USA in the first game of the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup. Both teams will go toe to toe to bring out a positive result and advance into the quarter-finals. The Dutch side will be eyeing to continue their good form while the injury-plagued USA will fight against the odds. 

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Switzerland oust Serbia by 3-2, advances to the round of 16

Neither of the two teams have impressed much in the World Cup so far but both of them are yet to taste a defeat. A potential clash against Argentina will await the winner of the last 16 clash at the Khalifa International Stadium. 

The Netherlands will be favorites against the USA but must be cautious of the young and talented American side. Both teams missed out on a place in the 2018 World Cup and will be looking to give a good account of themselves to progress further.

NED vs USA Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: Noppert

Defenders:  Dest, Timber, Van Dijk, Dumfries

Midfielders: McKennie, De Jong, Klaassen

Forwards: Gakpo, Weah, Pulisic

Netherlands vs USA Dream11 Team: Noppert; Dest, Timber, Van Dijk, Dumfries; McKennie, De Jong, Klaassen; Gakpo, Weah, Pulisic

READ: FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon stun Brazil 1-0, becomes first African country to win against them

Netherlands vs USA Predicted lineup

Netherlands Predicted XI: Noppert; Timber, Van Dijk, Ake; Dumfries, De Roon, F. De Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Gakpo, Depay

USA Predicted XI: Turner; Dest, Carter-Vickers, Ream, Robinson; McKennie, Adams, Musah; Weah, Sargent, Pulisic

The first match of Round of 16 between USA and Netherlands will be played tonight at 8:30 PM and will be live streamed on jiocinema.

