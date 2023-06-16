Search icon
UFC superstar Conor McGregor accused of sexual assault at NBA game: Report

Both the Miami Heat and the NBA have acknowledged their awareness of the reports and are currently conducting investigations.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:10 PM IST

UFC superstar Conor McGregor

Renowned Irish mixed martial arts athlete Conor McGregor has been accused of assaulting a woman during an NBA Finals event in Miami last week, according to multiple reports from the United States on Thursday. Both ESPN and TMZ Sports have cited letters from the woman's legal representative, which claim that McGregor violently attacked her in a bathroom at the Kaseya Center during the Miami Heat's game four loss to Denver on Friday. 

The 34-year-old UFC star is alleged to have forcefully kissed his accuser before attempting to coerce her into engaging in multiple acts. 

In a statement sent via email to AFP by his attorney, Barbara Llanes, McGregor refuted the allegations made against him. 

"The allegations are false. Mr. McGregor will not be intimidated," Llanes said in the statement.

Police in Miami meanwhile would only confirm that its special victims unit was investigating a report filed on Sunday.

"This is an open investigation so no additional information can be released at this time," a Miami Police Department statement to AFP said without mentioning McGregor by name.

Both the Miami Heat and the NBA have acknowledged their awareness of the reports and are currently conducting investigations.

"We are aware of the allegations and are conducting a full investigation," the Heat said in a statement.

"Pending the outcome of the investigation, we will withhold further comment."

McGregor's behavior during Friday's game has been called into question following an incident during a timeout. He punched a Miami Heat mascot who had appeared on the court for a pre-planned promotional spot. The person inside the mascot costume was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and was later released after receiving pain medication.

McGregor remains one of the biggest global stars in the history of the highly successful Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) mixed martial arts circuit. He has previously held the featherweight and lightweight titles and has participated in several lucrative pay-per-view events. One of his most notable fights was the 2017 crossover boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, which generated over $600 million in total revenue and earned McGregor around $100 million.

