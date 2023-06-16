'They might have thought...': Ravichandran Ashwin breaks silence on WTC 2023 final snub

Image Source: Twitter @BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin, the top-ranked Test bowler in the world, was surprisingly left out of the Indian team's playing XI for the World Test Championship final against Australia. Many believe that Ashwin's absence from the team was one of the main reasons for India's defeat in the final. The off-spinner, who is known for being his own harshest critic, recently spoke out about the heartbreaking decision made by the team management, admitting that he would have loved to feature in the title-decider.

During an interview with the Indian Express, Ashwin expressed his disappointment at not being able to play in the final, stating that he was eager to contribute to the team's success. He acknowledged that he had played a significant role in helping the team reach that stage and was eager to continue doing so.

"It's a hard question to answer, right? Because we are standing right after the WTC Final. I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well," he said.

On the questions around his 'overseas performances', Ashwin said that since the 2018-19 season, his overseas show has been 'fantastic'.

"Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team. I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I'm just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final. The problem is for a spinner to come into play, it must be the fourth innings. The fourth innings is a very crucial facet and for us to be able to put that amount of runs so the spinner can come into play, it's completely a mindset thing," said the veteran spinner.

"To look inwards and say, 'okay, somebody is judging me is foolishness'. I think I'm not at the stage of my career to think what others are thinking of me. I know what I am capable of. If I'm not good at something, I'll be my first best critic. And I will work on it and I'm not someone who will sit on my laurels. I've never been made that way. So to think of who's judging me is immaterial," he added.

Several former cricketers, including the legendary Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar, have expressed their doubts about the Indian team management's decision to exclude R Ashwin from the XI. Ashwin played a pivotal role in India's victory in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, taking 25 wickets at an average of less than 18 in four Tests in 2023. He also played a crucial role in India's sensational victory in Australia in 2020-21, taking 12 wickets in three matches and playing a gutsy knock in the drawn Sydney Test before India went on to make history at the Gabba and win the series 2-1.

Ashwin has always been humbled by his interactions with legendary players, and it brings him joy when they tell him that he is good enough to play in England. His impressive track record speaks for itself, and it is difficult to understand why he has been left out of the team.

"I am 36 years old and honestly, what triggers you what gives you happiness, it changes. Yeah, every time, I get a text message from some of the former senior cricketers, I always get excited and immediately respond. That’s because of how I have seen them as a youngster.

I felt happy they thought I was good enough to play. But the fact of the matter is, I couldn’t get an opportunity or the world title. I knew I was going to be left out 48 hours before. So for me, my entire goal was to make sure I can contribute to the guys and help us win a title because I played a part in it," he added.

