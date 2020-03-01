Top sports news: Prithvi Shaw joins Sachin Tendulkar in record books, Virat Kohli shushes crowd and yells STFU & more

In Wednesday's top Sports News (March 1, 2020), Team India opener Prithvi Shaw joins cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in the record books during India's second Test match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The Mumbai cricketer becomes the 2nd youngest Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to smash a 50 in Tests in New Zealand.

In the match, Kohli too played a key role on the field as he pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Kiwi batter, Henry Nicholls. The ball flew at pace towards the second slip where Kohli was as he dove forward in a flash and caught the ball.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. NZ vs IND: Prithvi Shaw joins Sachin Tendulkar in history books after explosive fifty in Christchurch Test

Team India opener Prithvi Shaw engraved his name in the record books during India's second Test match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday (February 29).

Shaw was in top form for the visitors as he played his aggressive style of cricket, taking on the Kiwi pacers early on in the morning.

2. WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja goes airborne to take a one-handed stunner to dismiss Neil Wagner in 2nd Test

India pacers handed a dazzling start to day two of the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Sunday (March 1).

Team India's star allrounder turned a lot of heads after he went airborne to take a catch. The 31-year-old once again proved why he is still considered as one of the best outfield players during the later end of New Zealand's innings.

3. WATCH: Virat Kohli shushes Christchurch crowd and yells 'shut the f**k up' after Henry Nicholls' dismissal

In a steaming delivery from Mohammed Shami, it changed his line and ended up catching the outside edge of Henry's bat.

The ball flew at pace towards the second slip where Kohli was posted as he dove forward in a flash and caught the ball before it hit the ground. Right after this, Kohli held his finger on his lips and shushed the crowd and yelled out: "Shut the f**k up".

4. El Clasico: F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton backs Barca to win against Real Madrid

La Liga giants FC Barcelona will be travelling to the Spanish capital for a potential title-deciding El Clasico against Real Madrid.

The British driver has even predicted a 3-1 win for the blaugranes in the Clasico at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

5. From grooving on 'Haan Main Galat' to doing the 'Floss' with teammates, Jemimah Rodrigues dances her way into semis

Jemimah Rodrigues has grabbed the attention at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her dance moves.

While her video of shaking a leg with an off-duty security guard went viral, the batswoman has been making sure to turn the whole of Australia into a Bollywood dance hub.