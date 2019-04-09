The end of Shield! Dean Ambrose joins Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns 'one last time' to say Goodbye after RAW- Watch

It seems to be the end of Shield as Dean Ambrose is set to depart WWE. On Monday night RAW, Ambrose joined his Shield stabl-mates Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns for one last goodbye after the show went off the air.

According to reports, after RAW went off the air, Rollins - the new Universal Champion - invited Reigns and then Ambrose to the ring.

“It breaks my heart to see him go but I love you so much, my friend,” said Rollins. Ambrose gave a few last words before he left.

“The important thing is the people who fill this building so we want to thank you once again,” said Ambrose.

A former WWE, Intercontinental, US and Tag Team champion Dean Ambrose is one of the few superstars in WWE to have completed the 'Grand Slam' of titles. He rose to fame as a member of The Shield on WWE’s main roster and then went to achieve success as a single and tag team star as well.