Veteran race car driver KE Kumar tragically dies in national championship crash in Chennai

K.E. Kumar, a racing driver, dies after crash at Indian National Car Racing Championship. Investigation launched.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 10:54 PM IST

K.E. Kumar, a noted and well-respected racer, died on Sunday in hospital following a crash in the second round of the MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2022 at the Madras International Circuit, here. He was 59.

The incident occurred when Kumar`s car came in contact with that of a competitor during the saloon cars race this morning. The car slid across the track and landed on the roof after slamming into a fence.

The race was immediately stopped (red flag). Within minutes, Kumar was extricated from the wreckage and transferred into an ambulance before being shifted to a nearby hospital after a preliminary examination at the track`s Medical Centre. Despite the best efforts of the hospital`s doctors, he succumbed to his injuries.

"It is a most unfortunate incident. Kumar was an experienced racer. I have known him for several decades as a friend and competitor. The MMSC and entire racing fraternity mourn his passing away and convey heartfelt condolences to his family," said the Chairman of the Meet Vicky Chandhok, in a statement.

Chandhok added that the national governing body for the sport FMSCI and the organisers, MMSC, have launched an investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, as a mark of respect to Kumar, who was a life member of MMSC, the remainder of the day`s schedule was cancelled.

(Source: IANS)

