RCB-W vs MI-W, WPL 2024: Ellyse Perry's brilliance power RCB to 7-wicket win over MI
Sports
Pavan Naidu
Updated : Mar 12, 2024, 10:48 PM IST
On Tuesday, Ellyse Perry's brilliance helps Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.
