'Pure gold': Harbhajan Singh, Kevin Pietersen react to viral video of Noida boy who ran 10km at night daily

Perhaps one of the biggest boons of social media is that it has the power to turn anyone into an overnight sensation. One such incident happened recently when a video of a 19-year-old kid from Noida went crazy viral on social media.

The video originally shared by Bollywood director Vinod Kapri shows his encounter with Pradeep, a young Army-aspirant who runs 10km daily at night. Yes, you read that right, and that too, he runs from sector 16 in Noida to his home after completing his work!

In the video, young Pradeep who hails from Almora district in Uttarakhand shared the hardships of his life with the renowned director. As Kapri tried to offer the young boy lift to his house, Pradeep declined politely.

Seeing the youngster's dedication to his dream, despite the hardships in his life, the video has gone crazy viral. Even cricketers such as Harbhajan Singh, and former England skipper Kevin Pietersen tweeted recently, lauding Pradeep's hard work and commitment.

This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy! https://t.co/RLknfAsCKE — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) March 21, 2022

Pietersen, who is very active on social media, retweeted the viral video and he wrote, "This will make your Monday morning! What A Guy!"

On the other hand, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who recently joined AAP as he made his bow into politics wrote, "Champions are made like this .. whether on sports field or anything they do in life .. He will be a winner thank you vinod for sharing this .. yes PURE GOLD."

champions are made like this .. whether on sports field or anything they do in life .. He will be a winner thank you vinod for sharing this .. yes PURE GOLD https://t.co/2tzc28nbNu — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 20, 2022

The Bollywood director in the viral clip can also be seen asking young Pradeep what if his video goes viral, and the 19-year-old innocently responded, "What's the big deal in going viral. I haven’t done anything wrong, I am just running."

Ever since the viral clip found its way to the internet, various renowned personalities and politicians have lauded Pradeep for his spirit and dedication.