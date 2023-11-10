PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam roots for Fakhar Zaman in helping Pakistan reach semi-final, says ‘If he bats till…’

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan will play their final league match against England tomorrow (11 November) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Ahead of Pakistan’s thrilling clash against England tomorrow, Captain Babar Azam has rooted for destructive batter Fakhar Zaman playing a crucial role for team's qualification in the World Cup semi-finals.

After New Zealand’s impressive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka yesterday in Bengaluru, Pakistan's chances of making into the semi-final have become extremely low. Pakistan would like to bat first in tomorrow’s clash against England and emerge victorious by a margin of at least 287 runs. However, batting second would put them in disadvantage, even if they bowl out England in 100 runs, Pakistan will have to chase it down in just 2.5 overs.

In a pre-match press conference, Babar Azam said that he would like Fakhar to remain in the crease for 20 or 30 overs, so that they can achieve the big score tomorrow.

“If you ask me, I would want Fakhar to stay in the crease for 20 or 30 overs, then it’s possible for us to achieve a big score tomorrow,” says the Pakistani skipper.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Brydon Carse, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

So far in the tournament, India, South Africa and Australia have qualified for the World Cup 2023 semi-finals. India's semi-final match is scheduled at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on 15 November. Chances are high that they are likely to face New Zealand in the semi-finals.