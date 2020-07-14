OnlyForCulers: Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmanm and others show off Barcelona's new 2020-21 kit

FC Barcelona took to social media to officially launched their new 2020-21 kit. The new set sees the traditional stripes back after last year’s controversial kit.

Barcelona’s previous home kit featured a chequered design and the new one sees the club revert to its traditional vertical Blaugrana stripes. The jersey has a more classic look with the home kit featuring gold trim and blue shorts.

The club, via a video montage, had several Barcelona players wearing the kit. In the video, Lionel Messi, Antoine Greizmanm, Gerard Pique and others can be seen donning the Barcelona home kit.

Apart from the home kit, the club also revealed several other merchandises for the new season. The video included training hoodies and Barcelona jackets as well.

The club revealed that the jersey’s design has been inspired by the 1920s, which is regarded to be the club’s first Golden Era. The crest has been designed to pay homage to the shirt’s worn by Barcelona players during that period.

Another new feature is the round neck collar which has a gold-coloured rim, with the Catalan ‘Senyera’ flag appearing at the back.