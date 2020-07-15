Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v TOT Dream11, time & where to watch

NEW vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head.

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their North London derby triumph when they travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United.

Spurs, who are currently on an unbeaten run of three matches, will make the long journey north, while Newcastle are winless in their last three games.

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played on July 15, 2020, at St. James Park.

What time does the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin, Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Joelinton, Almiron, Gayle

Tottenham: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Kane, Son