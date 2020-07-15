Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v TOT Dream11, time & where to watch

Headlines

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: India dethrone Pakistan to become world No.1 ODI team with 5-wicket win over Australia

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

To secure the World Cup, India must emerge victorious against Australia, says Gautam Gambhir

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Northeastern Telangana, check rain forecast here

IND vs AUS, 1st ODI: Shubman Gill hits fiery 37-ball fifty in his first match at home ground in Mohali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

To secure the World Cup, India must emerge victorious against Australia," asserts Gautam Gambhir

Weather update: IMD issues yellow alert for Northeastern Telangana, check rain forecast here

10 protein-rich breakfast option ideas for vegetarians

AI reimagines Bollywood, South superstars as adorable kids

Meet the beautiful wives of Bangladeshi cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

EP 1: Virat Kohli | Players to watch out for in the cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC Men's ODI WC 2023

India-Canada Row: Expert explains why Canada became hub of Anti-India activities and what lies ahead

Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict: What Is The Conflict Between Azerbaijan and Armenia?

Has Priyanka Chopra walked out of Jee Lee Zaraa? Farhan Akhtar says ‘we just have issues with…’

Salman Khan takes an apparent dig at his recent box office failures: 'Mere khud ke predictions meri films pe...'

Shah Rukh Khan says Nayanthara’s less screentime in Jawan was unfortunate, says ‘I also felt that…’

HomeSports

Sports

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League: Live streaming, NEW v TOT Dream11, time & where to watch

NEW vs TOT Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, TOT Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips, Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Head to Head.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2020, 07:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to build on their North London derby triumph when they travel to St James' Park to face Newcastle United.

Spurs, who are currently on an unbeaten run of three matches, will make the long journey north, while Newcastle are winless in their last three games.

 

 

When and where to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur

Where and when is the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match being played?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will be played on July 15, 2020, at St. James Park.

 

What time does the Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match begin?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League match will begin at 10:30 PM IST. 

 

Where to watch Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

 

How and where to watch online Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live streaming?

The Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Disney+ Hotstar VIP for premium users.

 

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Predicted Starting XIs 

Newcastle United: Dubravka, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Yedlin, Saint-Maximin, Shelvey, Bentaleb, Joelinton, Almiron, Gayle

Tottenham: Lloris, Tanganga, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies, Sissoko, Winks, Lo Celso, Lamela, Kane, Son

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India-Canada row: MEA urges Canada to cut down diplomats in country over Nijjar killing allegations

Women’s Reservation Bill: Who was Geeta Mukherjee, first MP to commence historic chain of events for female quota?

Asian Games 2023: China ‘discriminated’ against 3 Arunachal athletes, Sports Minister cancels visit in protest

Wordle 824 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for September 21

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Blue tape on guests' mobile cameras, 100 security guards deployed for ceremony

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE