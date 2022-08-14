Premier League: Manchester United suffer heavy defeat against Brentford, goes to the bottom of the points table

Manchester United vs Brentford

In an astonishing first half in some intense west London heat, Manchester United put in one of their worst performances in 30 years of playing in the Premier League - with Ten Hag's mistake-laden side doing their new manager no favors.

The Red Devils’ day of horror started with its goalkeeper David de Gea gifting the hosts a goal after he let a tame Josh da Silva shot through.

The Spanish goalkeeper was again at fault for the second goal. Mathias Jensen intercepted a risky pass de Gea made to Eriksen and scored after wrong-footing the keeper in the 17th minute.

Brentford went further ahead in the 29th minute with Ben Mee bundling in a header following a deep corner that was headed back in by Ivan Toney. The hosts sealed the game with a sizzling counterattack with Ivan Toney feeding Bryan Mbeumo to finish it from the box.

Manchester United struggled to find a rhythm throughout the game and failed to break free even in the second half as the side resigned to a second successive defeat.

When asked about his triple substitution at half-time, which saw him take off defenders Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw alongside Fred, Ten Hag said: "I changed three, but I could have changed them all. We wanted to bring some fresh energy in the game, there was nothing specific to the ones we subbed because I don't think it's all to them."

"It's naive, how we played today, you have to play more direct. We said: invite them in [to press] and play long. We attracted them, the space was high on the pitch and we had to choose that option. That's what we couldn't do. It's no good, definitely. That's not the standard on how we want to act.