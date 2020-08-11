Lukaku breaks two more records during Inter's Europa League clash vs Bayer Leverkusen

Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku broke two new records during Inter Milan's Europa League quarter-final clash against Bayer Leverkusen on Monday (local time).

Lukaku has been in terrific form in front of the goal for the Nerazzurri during his debut season with them, scoring 31 goals so far in the 2019-20 campaign.

Against Leverkusen, the Inter no. 9 found the back of the net to make it 2-0.

With this goal, he also became the first footballer to score in nine consecutive Europa League or UEFA Cup matches.

The 27-year-old broke Newcastle United great Alan Shearer's long-standing record, set back in 2005.

Lukaku is now also the first Inter player to score in six back-to-back European matches ever.

In the match, Bayer Leverkusen managed to cut the deficit by half after going 2-0 down with Kai Havertz netting a goal, taking the scoreline to 2-1.

In the semi-finals, Inter Milan will either compete against FC Basel or Shakhtar Donetsk on August 18.