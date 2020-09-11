Lionel Messi ban ends, can play in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier

Lionel Messi can play in Argentina’s opening World Cup qualifier next month because the statute of limitations has run out on the ban he was given during last year’s Copa America, the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) said on Thursday.

Messi was banned for one game after being sent off in the Copa America third-place playoff against Chile and for levelling accusations of "corruption" at South American soccer chiefs. Lionel Messi had been expected to serve the ban by missing Argentina’s qualifier against Ecuador that is scheduled to take place in Buenos Aires on Oct. 8. However, Claudio Tapia said he had consulted with the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Alejandro Dominguez, who "confirmed the statute of limitations had expired and that he (Messi) is able to play," the AFA twitter said.

The Barcelona forward was shown the red card after clashing with Gary Medel and afterwards he alleged the tournament had been fixed in favour of the hosts Brazil, who beat Argentina in a controversial semi-final on their way to claiming the title. Argentina, who last won the World Cup in 1986, kick off their qualifying campaign with a double header at home to Ecuador and away to Bolivia.

Respite for Messi

Lionel Messi had dropped a bombshell when he chose to leave FC Barcelona at the end of the 2019/20 season. However, after some hectic meetings with the board and going through plenty of technical nuances, Messi chose to stay albeit ‘relunctantly’ at FC Barcelona for one more year.

In an interview, Messi outlined the drama and the hurt that unfolded when he announced his decision to leave FC Barcelona. The family was hurt and the children said that they did not want to leave Barcelona. At the same time, Messi outlined that he was hurt by allegations that he was going to take his childhood club to court. Messi stated that the thought did not even cross his mind. However, Messi, considered one of the greatest football players ever, did not hold back when he said the FC Barcelona leadership under the presidency of Josep Bartomeu has been a total disaster.