Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League: Live streaming, LEI v MUN Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Leicester City faces Man Utd tonight in the Premier League.

While Brandon Roger's men will be eyeing at least a point, the away side will be looking to seal their spot in the top 4.

When and where to watch Leicester City vs Man Utd

Where and when is the Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League match being played?

The Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League match will be played on July 26, 2020, at King Power Stadium.

What time does the Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League match begin?

The Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League match will begin at 08:30 PM IST.

Where to watch Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India.

How and where to watch online Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League live streaming?

The Leicester City vs Man Utd, Premier League live telecast will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Leicester City vs Man Utd: Predicted Starting XIs

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Bennett, Morgan, Evans; Thomas, Tielemans, Ndidi, Justin; Barnes, Vardy, Perez

Man Utd: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Matic, Pogba; Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

DREAM11: Schmeichel, Lindelof, Evans, Maguire, Matic, Pogba, Barnes, Perez, Martial, Greenwood, Vardy