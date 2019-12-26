Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Premier League's top two Liverpool and Leicester City face each other at the end of Boxing Day.

Leicester City welcome newly-crowned world champions Liverpool to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes missed the chance to close the gap during Liverpool's time away at the Club World Cup, leaving the Reds still 10 points clear at the top of the table.

When and where to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool

Where and when is the Leicester City vs Liverpool Premier League match being played?

The Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match will be played on December 27, 2019, at King Power Stadium.

What time does the Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League match begin?

The Leicester City vs Liverpool match will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Friday.

Where to watch Leicester City vs Liverpool, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Leicester City vs Liverpool live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Leicester City vs Liverpoolâ€‹ live streaming?

The Leicester City vs Liverpool live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Leicester City vs Liverpool: Predicted Starting XIs

Leicester: Schmeichel; Pereira, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Perez, Tielemans, Ndidi, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Keita, Henderson, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane.