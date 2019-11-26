Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Atletico Madrid will visit Juventus and look to join the Spanish giants in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid will visit Juventus and look to join the Spanish giants in the last-16 stage of the Champions League.

While Juve have already booked their spot having collected 10 points, a win for Atletico would see them advance to the round of 16.

When and where to watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid

Where and when is the Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League match being played?

The Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League match will be played on November 27, 2019, at Allianz Stadium.

What time does the Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League match begin?

The Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League match will begin at 1:30 AM IST.

Where to watch Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live in India (TV channels)?

The Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 in India.

How and where to watch online Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live streaming?

The Juventus vs Atletico Madrid, Champions League live stream will be available on SonyLIV app in India for premium users.

Juventus vs Atletico Madrid: Predicted Starting XIs

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Cuadrado, Rugani, Bonucci, Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi; Higuain, Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup: Oblak; Trippier, Felipe, Hermoso, Lodi; Koke, Saul, Thomas, Lemar; Correa, Morata