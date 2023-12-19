IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction to begin at 1 pm

Follow live updates of IPL Auction 2024 here...

The IPL Auction 2024 is set to commence today (19 December 2023) at the grand venue, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the selection of players by the various teams. This year's auction is expected to be thrilling, as it features several renowned players. The full list of players, both domestic and overseas, for the IPL Auction 2024 has been released. A total of ten franchises will participate in the auction. Since the auction is taking place a month after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, the franchises are likely to target the star performers from the tournament. Players such as Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Starc, and others are anticipated to attract significant and record-breaking bids.

How to watch or stream IPL Auction 2024?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19. The auction will start at 1 PM IST.

How many players will be available at the IPL 2024 Auction?

A total of 333 players registered for the auction with a maximum of 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Out of these 30 will be overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped with two from Associate nations.

Purse left for each franchise:

Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).