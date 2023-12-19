Headlines

'This is extremely juvenile': Netizens react to Animal twitter page trolling critic's review with box office collection

Ratan Tata's company ready to pay Rs 5500 crore to buy this company to compete with Nestle, Kraft Heinz

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu; IAF, Indian Army join rescue team

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction to begin at 1 pm

Jacqueline Fernandez moves Delhi HC for quashing of ED FIR in Rs 200 crore money laundering case

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'This is extremely juvenile': Netizens react to Animal twitter page trolling critic's review with box office collection

Ratan Tata's company ready to pay Rs 5500 crore to buy this company to compete with Nestle, Kraft Heinz

IPL Auction 2024 LIVE: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full list of released, retained and new players

7 blockbuster films rejected by Aamir Khan

Year Ender 2023: Most searched recipes

9 new onscreen hit pairs of Bollywood in 2023

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

'This is extremely juvenile': Netizens react to Animal twitter page trolling critic's review with box office collection

Jonathan Majors found guilty in assault, harassment case; fired by Marvel Studios from MCU

Dunki Drop 6 Banda: Fans hail Diljit Dosanjh's vocals, Shah Rukh Khan's 'aashiq, desh bhakt' avatar, call it chartbuster

HomeSports

Sports

IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Auction to begin at 1 pm

Follow live updates of IPL Auction 2024 here...

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The IPL Auction 2024 is set to commence today (19 December 2023) at the grand venue, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the selection of players by the various teams. This year's auction is expected to be thrilling, as it features several renowned players. The full list of players, both domestic and overseas, for the IPL Auction 2024 has been released. A total of ten franchises will participate in the auction. Since the auction is taking place a month after the conclusion of the ODI World Cup 2023, the franchises are likely to target the star performers from the tournament. Players such as Travis Head, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Starc, and others are anticipated to attract significant and record-breaking bids.

How to watch or stream IPL Auction 2024?

The IPL 2024 Auction will be broadcast on the Star Sports network and streamed online through Jio Cinema in India on Tuesday, December 19. The auction will start at 1 PM IST.

How many players will be available at the IPL 2024 Auction?

A total of 333 players registered for the auction with a maximum of 77 slots available to be filled by the 10 franchises. Out of these 30 will be overseas players. There are 116 capped players and 215 uncapped with two from Associate nations.

Purse left for each franchise:

Gujarat Titans (Rs 38.15 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (Rs 34 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders (Rs 32.7 crore), Chennai Super Kings (Rs 31.4 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 29.1 crore), Delhi Capitals (Rs 28.95 crore), Royal Challengers Bangalore (Rs 23.25 crore), Mumbai Indians (Rs 17.75 crore), Rajasthan Royals (Rs 14.5 crore) and Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 13.15 crore).

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Manoj Bajpayee opens up on how Animal, Sam Bahadur impacted Joram: ‘Box office obsession has ruined...’

BTech from BITS Pilani, MBA from IIM, left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam and become IAS officer

Meet Nita Ambani's make-up artist, Gauri Khan, Kiara Advani, Yami Gautam, Mrunal Thakur are her clients, she charges...

IPL 2024 Auction: Top capped India players that can fetch big bids on Dec 19

Covid subvariant JN.1 in Kerala: Union Health Ministry initiates preparedness measures

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE